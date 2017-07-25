Wild horse dies after eating dog food in Maryland

BERLIN, Md. — Officials say a wild horse had been found dead after eating dog food that someone improperly stored at Assateague Island National Seashore.

The National Park Service said in a statement that the body of the 7-year-old mare called Chama Wingapo was found dead in a campground on Thursday.

The statement says an investigation found the horse had ingested a "large quantity" of dog food days earlier on July 17. A necropsy determined the dog food caused a blockage and resulted in a ruptured intestine, causing death.