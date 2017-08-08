EU says Belgium took weeks to notify tainted egg discovery

BRUSSELS — The European Union's executive arm says Belgian authorities took around a month to notify it about the discovery of eggs contaminated with an insecticide.

Dozens of poultry farms in Belgium and the Netherlands have been investigated amid the hunt for eggs containing Fipronil, which is dangerous to human health.

Millions of eggs have been pulled from stores in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Britain, France, Sweden and Switzerland have been warned that contaminated eggs might be on their territories.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Tuesday that "no information about this contamination incident was provided" until July 20. Tainted eggs were found in Belgium in June.