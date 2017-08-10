4.5 tonnes of unmarked genetically modified salmon fillets sold in Canada
A
A
Share via Email
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It appears Canadians were among the first diners in the world to eat a genetically modified animal — and they likely didn't know it.
U.S.-based AquaBounty Technologies says in a recent fiscal update about 4.5 tonnes of its fresh AquAdvantage salmon fillets were sold in Canada between April and June.
The company got approval from Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency last year to sell the product.
AquaBounty — which has a production plant in P.E.I. — did not say exactly where the salmon was sold, and the company's spokesman could not be reached right away.
Health Canada doesn't require labelling on genetically modified food because the items have been assessed for safety and nutritional standards.
AquaBounty's salmon contains genetic material from ocean pout and Chinook salmon to help it reach adult size faster.
Most Popular
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Charges laid in 2012 homicides of men found in burned Halifax-area camp
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.