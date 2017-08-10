Baking up viral goodness, Youtube tutorials take the cake with kids

When you think, "Canadian cooking show for kids," perhaps you picture the 1980s classic Just Like Mom, in which children had one minute to complete a recipe, then forced their mothers to eat the (often disgusting) results. Usually they made a massive mess in the process, just like they're apt to do in real life.

But that was the bad old days of traditional TV. Kids today spend less than half of their screen time in front of the boob tube.

Instead, they're choosing to watch the likes of Laurie Meecham, better known to her fans as Laurie Shannon, the brains behind the Toronto-based YouTube show The Icing Artist.

Her video tutorials demonstrate how to make ultra-cute cakes themed around animals, seasons and popular characters like Shopkins, Barbie, Pokémon and Batman.

"Back when I was a kid, I used to love cooking shows," Meecham said. "But (they) were not shows about movies, shows and characters I loved.

"On YouTube, if somebody loves Shopkins they can learn how to make Shopkins soap and Shopkins knapsacks or makeup bags or cakes."

And creators have risen to fill the demand. Meecham's subscriber base has grown nearly tenfold in the last few months — from about 80,000 around Christmas to more than 788,000 today.

Her videos are part of a genre that is exploding in popularity on YouTube: Brightly coloured, fast-paced and goofy how-tos for truly elaborate and fantastical cakes, often with a pop-culture twist.

And that’s quite a feat, because the cakes are essentially small sculptures worked in fondant, a fragile sugar-based dough even accomplished home bakers find finicky to work with.

YouTube’s stats don’t capture viewers under 13. But that's not a problem, explained Jocelyn Mercer and Connie Contardi, who, along with host Yolanda Gampp, created How to Cake It, one of the most sucessful Canadian channels of its kind.

Internal data says their demographic is 18- to 35-year-old women, but the comments tell a different story, Mercer said.

"They're using their parents' account. The good thing is they always want to tell you how old they are. 'Hi! I’m Amanda! I’m 10 and a half years old!'" she said.

In her videos, Gampp talks to her sidekick Walter Melon the talking watermelon, cracks jokes, does silly voices and crafts eight-layer-plus pastry creations that take nine to 20 hours to make.

Lately, it's mostly been gigantic cakes that look like other foods: A steak for father's day, an enormous hamburger, a watermelon.

The online audience absolutely dwarfs what Gampp drew as the star of SugarStars on Food Network Canada, Mercer said.

"We didn’t set out to target kids specifically," Contardi explained, but, interestingly, she's found kids are less put off than adults are by the incredible skills required to replicate the cakes at home.

"A kid doesn’t necessary have those barriers of what they can and can’t do. As an adult we wish we could hold on to that!" Contardi said. "Every Friday we feature the cakes our fans have made. A lot of them are made by kids."

The reigning queen of the crazy-cakes genre is Seattle-based Rosanna Pasino of the channel Nerdy Nummies, which has eight million subscribers, more than two billion views and is produced by a staff of 10.

Elizabeth Dunphy, a 30-year-old Toronto mom, is a fan. She doesn’t have cable, and she got sick of watching the same episodes of the Wiggles on Netflix over and over with her one-year-old daughter Emilia.

The baby loves the bright colours and live-action, and Dunphy, who was a fan even before Emilia was born, appreciates the endless flow of fresh content. But the actual baking? Not so much.

“I have no desire to ever bake any of the stuff that she actually makes,” Dunphy said. “With a baby, and even before that, when am I ever going to take the time? She makes dough and says let it rest for half an hour. I have 15 minutes to make food and that’s about it!”

Getting Started

The baker behind The Icing Artist aims to make her works as approachable as possible. She says you only need a few tools to get started at cake decorating — nothing complicated, expensive or hard to find. Here are Laurie Meecham's must-haves:



Offset spatula

Lazy susan/spinning cake stand

Piping bags and piping tips

If you're using fondant:

Sharp paring knife