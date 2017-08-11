Vandals destroy suburban NYC couple's charitable food truck

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Police in a New York City suburb are searching for the culprits who destroyed a couple's food truck used for charity events.

WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2uv2Cho ) Ricardo Salazar was shocked to find the food truck he and his wife own destroyed last month. Salazar says vandals smashed the windows and stole a grill and propane tanks.

Salazar and his wife have given away sandwiches at events organized by the March of Dimes, Wounded Warriors and other charities since buying and restoring the truck last year. He says the truck was a point of pride for him and his wife.

Salazar says he can't even move the truck because the ignition barrel is broken. He and his wife kept the truck in a Pearl River lot near his job.

Police are investigating.

