Give your tabbouleh a face-lift by adding fava beans
Beans are an inexpensive and lean source of protein, fiber and micronutrients. But it's easy to fall into a bean rut. White beans, black beans, garbanzo beans and fresh green beans easily make their way to the table relatively frequently.
Consider widening your bean circle and including fava beans, also known as broad beans (perhaps more commonly so, thanks to a "Silence of the Lambs"-induced PR problem). Fava beans are relatively large and flat irregularly-shaped beans that have a creamy, almost buttery taste. They are available in the grocery store frozen fresh, canned, dried, or
The mild
The salad is sturdy enough to survive brown-bagging or picnicking, or simply an extra day in the fridge if you have leftovers. Grabbing a box of cooked fava beans at the market turns this dish into convenience food you can feel great about.
FAVA BEAN TABBOULEH
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 15 minutes
2 cups cooked fava beans
1 1/2 cups parsley leaves (and soft stems), chopped
1/2 cup cilantro leaves (and soft stems), chopped
1/4 cup mint leaves, roughly chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
2 tablespoons minced shallot
Dressing:
1/4 cup lemon juice (approximately 2 medium lemons)
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
salt and pepper
Place the beans, herbs, tomato and shallot in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients, and pour onto the salad and toss. Will keep for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.
Nutrition information per serving: 123 calories; 47 calories from fat; 5 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 216 mg sodium; 15 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 5 g protein.
Online: http://www.melissadarabian.net
