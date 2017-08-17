Here are the best and worst ways to reheat leftover pizza

For those who like their pizza all crispy crust and melty cheese, reheated ’za regularly disappoints.

I usually forgo the reheat entirely. I’d rather eat cold leftover pizza than choke down reheated stuff with a consistency akin to dry bread or soggy cardboard.

For those Goldilocks pizza connoisseurs looking for pizza reheated “just right,” we consulted online life hack websites and asked friends for tips — then we tested out the best methods for giving your pizza a second life.

Here’s what we found:

Microwave

The test: Cover a ceramic plate with parchment paper and place the pizza slice on top. Fill up a mug two-thirds full with tap water — one source said this helps add moisture and stops pizza from drying out, another said the extra mass slows the heating process. Place the mug and plate in the microwave. Set the microwave to high and heat for one minute.

The result: The pizza texture was spongy and soggy and the cheese melted too fast and then hardened within minutes after I took it out. This was the worst method for reheating pizza.

The rating: 2/10

Oven

The test: Line a baking tray with foil and preheat the oven to 200 C (400 F). Place the baking tray inside while the oven preheats. When the oven is ready, take out the baking tray — careful, it’s hot — and place the pizza in it. Return to oven and cook for 10 minutes.

The result: The pizza crust was crispy, the cheese was melted and each bite tasted freshly cooked. I was impressed.

The rating: 9/10

Skillet

The test: Set the stovetop burner to medium-low and place a skillet on top. Once the skillet is hot, place a slice of cold pizza on it and cook for two minutes. Then turn the burner to low and pour a tablespoon of water on the hot skillet — avoid pouring it directly on the pizza. Then, cover the skillet with a lid and continue cooking for two minutes.

The result: The crust was soft and the pizza had an overall squishy texture. This was not an ideal reheating method.

The rating: 4/10

Barbecue

The test: Turn the barbecue on at low heat. When the grill is hot, place the pizza directly on it, close the barbecue lid and cook for five minutes. Remove pizza and place it on the upper grill, closing the barbecue lid for another five minutes.

The result: The crust was crispy, the cheese melted and the pizza was hot. The only problem: some cheese melted through the grill. R.I.P.

The rating: 8/10

Conclusion