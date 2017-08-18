State fair to feature 40 food trucks in competition
A
A
Share via Email
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Falafel tots, salt potato pizza and apple cheesecake eggrolls are among the offerings of 40 food trucks competing at the New York State Fair next month.
Food trucks from across the state will participate in the two-day event the first weekend in September. They'll use ingredients made or grown in New York.
Fairgoers can buy $3 samples and vote for their
Last year, 17 food trucks competed and over 2,500 fairgoers voted. The Meatball Truck's Meatball Cup won the People's Choice award and The Silo Truck's Telekinetic Fried Chicken won the Judges' Choice award.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.