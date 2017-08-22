Climate change: Danish scientist chips away at moon jellyfish

Jellyfish are living the high life. Climate change is creating warm, oxygen-depleted waters, just the way they like, and their predators are overfished.

The gooey blobs are crowding beaches and choking fish farms, and there’s no upside. They’re just annoying.

Until now. Danish scientist Mie Thorborg Pedersenhas has come up with a somewhat Swiftian solution to the jellyfish issue: Let’s just eat them.

She has devised a new process — described in latest issue of the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science — to transform the whole body of a jellyfish into a crispy, edible chip.

First the creature is given a two or three-day soak in 96 per cent ethanol solution — moonshine, essentially — which collapses the criss-crossing molecules that make up the gel inside the jellyfish. Then the alcohol is allowed to evaporate.

The final product is rather pretty, perfect for a fine-dining garnish, with just the slightest whiff of the sea about it.

The species she used was the harmless Aurelia aurita, or moon jellyfish, which is abundant in oceans around the world but not used as a food source.

Other jellyfish have been eaten in Asia for centuries, but the traditional way of preparing them for the table takes a month and requires metal salts like alum to chemically cook the meat. It’s the same type of chemical reaction that takes place to tan cowhide into leather.

The resulting dish is so chewy the texture has been compared to rubber bands, and it has failed to catch on in cultures that aren’t familiar with it.

But jellyfish chips have the potential to bloom into a bona fide gastronomic trend.