Tainted eggs: Dutch court rules 2 suspects to remain jailed
A
A
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court says that two directors of a poultry farm cleaning company at the
A court in the eastern city of Zwolle said Wednesday that "there are sufficient serious concerns and reasons" to extend the men's detention.
The men, whose identities have not been released, are directors of a Dutch company that allegedly illegally mixed the pesticide Fipronil into spray used to treat lice on chickens.
Millions of eggs in the Netherlands, Germany and across Europe were stripped from store shelves and destroyed after they were found to contain traces of Fipronil, which is considered a health hazard if consumed in large quantities.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.