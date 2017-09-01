Apple brandy and cider mix with vinegar for a fall cocktail
Most seasons have a signature cocktail. We drink fresh and fruity in the summer, brown and brooding in the winter. But what do we drink in the fall, other than apple cider? Apple cider cocktails. Specifically, this Cortland Jab.
You may be wondering why this cocktail is called a jab. Well, here in the Hudson Valley, apple cider punches are popular party drinks. But since this cocktail has a higher alcohol content than the average punch, it calls for a smaller serving — which makes it less like a punch, and more like a quick jab. If you like your drinks on the gentle side, stir your shrub with fresh apple cider and a bit of ginger ale for a refreshing Cortland Caress.
CORTLAND JAB
Servings: 1.
Start to finish: 35 minutes
1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) apple brandy
3/4 ounce (1 1/2 tablespoons) Cranberry Shrub (recipe follows)
3/4 ounce (1 1/2 tablespoons) apple cider
2 dashes cardamom, orange or aromatic bitters
2 ounces (1/4 cup) sparkling hard apple cider
Cranberries, as needed for garnish
Orange peel, as needed for garnish
In a mixing glass, combine the brandy, shrub, cider, and bitters, and add ice. Stir until chilled, about 50 rotations.
Strain into a rocks glass over large ice cubes and top with the sparkling cider. Garnish with cranberries and orange peel.
CRANBERRY SHRUB
Makes about 3 cups (about 32 servings)
1 cup water
2 1/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
2/3 cup maple syrup
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Combine the water, cranberries, and maple syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until the cranberries have burst and are soft, about 20 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, pushing the cranberries to release all of the juices.
Add the vinegar to the strained juice and stir to combine. Transfer to a jar or bottle. The shrub will keep in the refrigerator from 2 to 3 months.
Nutrition information per serving of the jab: 152 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 9 mg sodium; 14 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 0 g protein.
Nutrition information per serving of the shrub: 21 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium; 5 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 0 g protein.
This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
