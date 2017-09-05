Life / Food

The kitchen hack that will save you from scrubbing dishes

The problem: Food and sauces that stick to and stain your kitchen utensils.

Spray a measuring cup with cooking spray and sticky liquids will slide right out.

A non-stick cooking spray is your superhero when it comes to sticky and stained kitchen tools. Here are a few tips to save time and frustration in the kitchen!

Knives: Spray on your knife before you chop vegetables or herbs to prevent them from sticking while slicing.

Pots: A spritz while the water is boiling will prevent your pasta from sticking together, as well as to the pot.

Measuring cup: When using sticky ingredients like honey, peanut butter or molasses, spray cooking oil on the measuring utensil to prevent an annoying cleanup.

Tupperware: Leftovers leaving a mark? A simple spray will help prevent sauces from staining the container.

Cheese grater: Chunks of cheese left in the grater? Spray the inside and outside of your grater for a smoother shredding experience.

