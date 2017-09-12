The kitchen hacks that will help you prepare dinner fast
The problem: You don’t have the time to cook up grains for lunches and weeknight dinners.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
When you’re racing from work to home to other commitments, you need dinner on the table, and fast.
Whole grains like quinoa, barley, farro, rice and millet are healthy and versatile, making them a great base for many types of meals. But the idea of taking the time to cook these whole grains could have you reaching for fast food or store-bought premade meals instead.
Freezer friendly: Save time and money with some meal prep by freezing cooked whole grains for a fast and easy addition to meals.
Cook in bulk: Cook up a large batch of the whole grain of your choice and let cool completely.
Flatten the freezer bags: Divide the grains into freezer bags in a flat thin layer which takes up less space in the freezer and thaws quicker.
Nuke it: Reheat gently in a pot or microwave when needed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.