Overindulging on agave nectar can increase risk of obesity, diabetes: Reisman
Agave doesn’t spike your blood sugar, but there are better alternative sweeteners out there.
The Myth: Agave is a healthy substitute for sugar, so sweeten away.
Busted: So many of us have a sweet tooth, and we’re always on the lookout for more natural sugar substitutes such as agave nectar. Not long ago agave was hailed as the ultimate alternative to sugar. Why? Agave, less refined than sugar, doesn’t spike your blood sugar. It also has a low glycemic index. However, turns out it contains more fructose than most other sweeteners, even sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. This can lead to an increased risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and liver damage. While cutting back on sweeteners is the best bet, use alternatives like molasses, honey or a stevia-based sweetener when needed instead.
