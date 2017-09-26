Use applesauce as a healthy substitute for butter in baking: Reisman

The Hack: Nothing beats a rich, homemade baked dessert made from creamy butter. If you’re an avid baker, using this natural saturated fat on a regular basis may not be the healthiest route. An easy solution? Save on fat and calories by subbing a portion of applesauce for butter. If a recipe calls for half a cup of butter, simply sub in all or half applesauce. Using all applesauce will dramatically lower calories and fat but will not keep your dessert moist for as long. You can use half butter and half applesauce for the perfect texture. Have your cake and eat it, too!