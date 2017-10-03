Life / Food

Go bananas for this banana bread hack: Reisman

Bananas too green to make banana bread? This kitchen hack will solve that problem and help you sate your craving.

Overripe bananas — perfect for making banana bread!

Cathy Britcliffe / iStock

The Problem: You want to make banana bread now, but only have green or ripe bananas.

The Hack: Banana bread is a favourite snack, but requires overripe bananas for the best taste. When a craving strikes and you only have fresh bananas on hand, you’re not out of luck! Heating bananas in the oven will make them baking-ready in minutes. Preheat your oven to 300 F. Place unpeeled bananas on a lined baking sheet and bake for approximately 15-20 minutes. As baking time will vary, make sure you keep a close eye on them. Don’t worry if they leak! When they’ve turned dark brown or black, they are ready! Make sure you let them cool before unpeeling to mash them.

