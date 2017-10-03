Go bananas for this banana bread hack: Reisman
Bananas too green to make banana bread? This kitchen hack will solve that problem and help you sate your craving.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: You want to make banana bread now, but only have green or ripe bananas.
The Hack: Banana bread is a favourite snack, but requires overripe bananas for the best taste. When a craving strikes and you only have fresh bananas on hand, you’re not out of luck! Heating bananas in the oven will make them baking-ready in minutes. Preheat your oven to 300 F. Place unpeeled bananas on a lined baking sheet and bake for approximately 15-20 minutes. As baking time will vary, make sure you keep a close eye on them. Don’t worry if they leak! When they’ve turned dark brown or black, they are ready! Make sure you let them cool before unpeeling to mash them.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
‘He saved my life’: Manitoba woman recounts Good Samaritan in Las Vegas attack
-
'A way for men to come together': Men Going Their Own Way just want to be left alone
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.