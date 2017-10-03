Tender is the word for this Thanksgiving bird

If it’s the idea of an overcooked turkey that gives you trauma, my Honey-Spiced Turkey recipe is your secret weapon. The trick? Brining the bird for 48 hours before roasting. You’ll never have dry turkey again. Once your guests take a bite of this tender meat served with bourbon-spiked gravy, they’ll be the ones thanking you. Again, and again, and again.

Honey-Spiced Turkey

Turkey:

• 1 turkey, about 13 lb (6 kg)

• 2 tbsp table salt

• 1 lemon, halved

• 2 tsp ground cinnamon

• 2 tsp pink peppercorns, ground

• 2 tsp ground coriander

• 1/2 tsp ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp ground cloves

• 1/4 cup (55 g) unsalted butter

• 10 onions, peeled and halved

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) water

• 2 tbsp (30 mL) honey

Gravy:

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1/4 cup (55 g) unsalted butter

• 1/4 cup (40 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

• 4 cups (1 L) chicken broth

• 4 cups (1 L) beef broth

• 6 tbsp (90 mL) bourbon or whisky

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) honey

Directions

1. Place turkey in a large glass or ceramic dish, breast side up.

2. Season turkey skin with half of the salt. Rub exterior and interior of turkey with cut side of lemon for 2 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining salt, especially breast. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 48 hours.

3. With rack in the lower third position, preheat oven to 350 F (180 C).

4. In a bowl, combine spices. Set aside half for the gravy.

5. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add remaining spices and cook for 30 seconds. Set aside spiced butter.

6. Place turkey in a large roasting pan, breast side up. Pat dry with paper towels. Stuff the turkey with 3 onion halves. Tie legs together with butcher’s twine. Brush turkey on all sides with spiced butter. Place remaining onions around the turkey.

7. Roast for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Add water to the roasting pan and continue cooking for 1 hour. Brush turkey with honey and continue cooking for 30 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thigh, without touching the bone, reads 180 F (82 C). Set aside turkey on a large plate and keep warm. Skim and set aside cooking juices for the gravy.

8. To make the gravy, in a large saucepan over medium heat, brown garlic in the butter. Add flour and cook until golden brown, stirring constantly.

9. Add broths, bourbon, honey and reserved spices. Bring to a boil while whisking, and let gravy reduce until thick. Add cooking juices. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the turkey with the gravy.