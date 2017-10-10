Life / Food

Add days to the vegetables in your fridge with this kitchen hack

Rose Reisman shares tips on how to prolong the life of curly kale, romaine lettuce and spinach.

Revive curly kale with this kitchen hack.

The Problem: It’s not easy being green – your veggies are going bad, you don’t have time to eat them all and they end up in the garbage!

The Hack: Revive your greens from wilting with these rehydrating tips:

Curly kale — Trim the kale about a half inch from the stem ends. Place in a bowl of cold water (a salad spinner works great) and refrigerate for an hour.

Romaine lettuce — Tear the head of lettuce into separate leaves. Refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes, soaking in a bowl of cold water.

Spinach — Place in bowl of cold water and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Once you’ve revived the produce, make sure you dry them completely to prevent bacteria. Storing the veggies in the fridge with paper towel can help absorb any excess moisture on the leaves. You’ll get another couple of days to enjoy them.

