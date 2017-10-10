Add days to the vegetables in your fridge with this kitchen hack
Rose Reisman shares tips on how to prolong the life of curly kale, romaine lettuce and spinach.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: It’s not easy being green – your veggies are going bad, you don’t have time to eat them all and they end up in the garbage!
The Hack: Revive your greens from wilting with these rehydrating tips:
Curly kale — Trim the kale about a half inch from the stem ends. Place in a bowl of cold water (a salad spinner works great) and refrigerate for an hour.
Romaine lettuce — Tear the head of lettuce into separate leaves. Refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes, soaking in a bowl of cold water.
Spinach — Place in bowl of cold water and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Once you’ve revived the produce, make sure you dry them completely to prevent bacteria. Storing the veggies in the fridge with paper towel can help absorb any excess moisture on the leaves. You’ll get another couple of days to enjoy them.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.