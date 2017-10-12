Tim Hortons unveils newest 'drink' — a spicy Buffalo Latte. No, really.
The drink, which comes hot on the heels of Timmies' poutine donut earlier this year, is inspired as a tribute to the home of spicy wings: Buffalo.
Have you ever sat there chowing down on some spicy chicken wings and thought, “these would go great with a milky coffee"?
Nope? Well, good for you.
But somebody, somewhere has had that very thought. And that somebody clearly works for Tim Hortons.
Canada’s beloved coffee house has pulled arguably its weirdest concoction yet unveiling its Buffalo Latte.
No. Really.
Timmies unleashed its newest ‘treat’ Thursday afternoon and it’s pretty much exactly what you might suspect a Buffalo Latte would be — a mocha latte, with swirls of Buffalo sauce flavoring, topped with whipped cream and a healthy dusting of "zesty Buffalo seasoning”.
The drink, which comes hot on the heels of Timmies' poutine doughnut earlier this year, is inspired as a tribute to the home of spicy wings — Buffalo — and, for now, is only available in the upstate New York city.
Maybe that’s a good thing. However, according to a rapid review in the Buffalo News, the concoction is… well… not stomach-churningly awful.
“The new specialty latte is surprisingly drinkable,” they insist. “The heat is subtle and emerges at the end of each sip; it's not a jarring flavor like if you were drinking a messy blend of espresso and Frank's Hot Sauce, or if you dipped a chicken wing in a glass of hot chocolate milk.”
It remains to be seen if the drink will be a big enough hit to cross the border to Timmies here.
