Ten-minute tortilla soup is filling comfort food done fast

It's simple, tasty and kids love it. Plus, it comes with the bonus of using time-saving, shelf-stable items.

Plenty of shelf-stable prepared foods make this soup a cinch to prepare.

The Associated Press

Ready in 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
• 4 corn tortillas (about 5-inch diameter), cut into quarters
• 1/2 cup prepared mild red salsa
• 1/4 cup prepared mild green salsa
• 1 Tbsp lime or lemon juice
• 1 cup cooked black beans, rinsed and drained if canned
• 1 cup shredded or cubed cooked chicken
• 1/4 cup plain lowfat Greek yogurt
• 1/4 cup shredded jack cheese
• 1 Tbsp pepitas (pumpkin seeds), or other seed or crushed tortilla chip
• fresh cilantro for garnish, if desired

Directions

1. Heat the broth and tortillas in a saucepan over medium high heat to simmer. Simmer for 1-2 minutes to soften tortilla.

2. Pour the mixture into a blender, and add the salsas and lime juice. Very carefully blend the mixture until smooth, about one minute. (Do not fill the blender more than halfway with hot liquids and do not cover the blender completely; use a kitchen towel to help.)

3. Pour the mixture back into the pan, add the chicken and beans and reheat for another two minutes on medium high heat.

4. Pour the soup into individual bowls, and top with the yogurt, cheese, pepitas and cilantro, and serve.

