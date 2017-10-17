Turn cabbage into a showstopper with this recipe

There’s always something daunting about buying a big head of cabbage. You plan on using the whole thing, and then it sits in the back of the fridge, making you feel guilty. Well, not anymore! This showstopping dish is a reimagined version of classic stuffed cabbage rolls using salmon, cherry tomatoes and rice. Not only does it look impressive all wrapped up like a perfect, leafy green present, but the salmon stays moist and tender thanks to the rice, layers of leaves and the vibrant cherry tomato sauce. This nostalgic recipe is so good, you’ll never waste a cabbage leaf again.

Salmon-Stuffed Tomato Sauce

Stuffed Cabbage:

2 onions, chopped

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

1/2 cup (100 g) parboiled long-grain rice

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) chicken broth

1 lb (450 g) skinless salmon, cubed

15 Savoy cabbage leaves

Sauce:

1/2 cup (125 mL) chicken broth

2 tbsp (30 mL) tomato paste

1-1/2 cups (210 g) cherry tomatoes

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium heat, soften onions for 5 minutes in oil. Add rice and broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 30 minutes over medium-low heat or until the rice is tender and all liquid has been absorbed. Add salmon cubes. Cook uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until salmon begins to flake. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Meanwhile, in another large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch cabbage leaves for 5 minutes or until tender. Cool in an ice bath and drain. Pat dry with paper towels.

Lay cabbage leaves flat and, using a paring knife, trim the thickest section of the stem at the base of each leaf.

Line a bowl with a 9-inch (23 cm) opening with 7 cabbage leaves, starting with the greenest leaves. Cover with one-third of the salmon mixture. Layer with 4 cabbage leaves. Cover with remaining salmon mixture and remaining 4 cabbage leaves. Press stuffed cabbage into the bowl to create a rounded shape.

To make the sauce, in a small bowl, combine the broth and tomato paste. Set aside.

Gently turn stuffed cabbage out into a large skillet. Reshape, if needed. Pour broth mixture into skillet and place cherry tomatoes around cabbage. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to boil. Cover and let simmer over low heat for 15 minutes or until tomatoes burst and cabbage is tender but still bright green.

Gently cut stuffed cabbage into wedges and serve with cherry tomato sauce.