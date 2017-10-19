Brazil investigators look at meals made of processed pellets
SAO PAULO — Prosecutors in Brazil's largest city have opened an inquiry into the mayor's plans to offer school meals with pellets made of reprocessed food items.
The investigation comes amid a growing outcry over the planned use of the pellets, which Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria says will help fight hunger.
Prosecutor Jose Carlos Bonilha told The Associated Press on Thursday that officials had requested data and tests on the pellets to determine their nutritional value.
The pellets are made of dehydrated leftovers and resemble popcorn. Some are mixed into other foods, like cakes, while others can be eaten directly. Doria did not specify which kind would go to schools.
