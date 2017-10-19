Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
Your oven will heat in no time and you'll get dinner on the table faster.
The Problem: You need dinner on the table ASAP during the week, but preheating the oven often adds an additional 15 minutes or more.
The Hack: If heating up the oven before you even start cooking your dinner deters you from making a homemade meal during the week, there’s a faster way to get dinner done. Set your oven to broil for about 5 minutes, then switch your oven to bake and the desired temperature. Your oven will heat up to this temperature in no time! An easy way to cut out prep time.
