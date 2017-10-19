Life / Food

Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack

Your oven will heat in no time and you'll get dinner on the table faster.

Waiting for the oven to reach peak temperature doesn't have to be so painstakingly long.

The Problem: You need dinner on the table ASAP during the week, but preheating the oven often adds an additional 15 minutes or more.

The Hack: If heating up the oven before you even start cooking your dinner deters you from making a homemade meal during the week, there’s a faster way to get dinner done. Set your oven to broil for about 5 minutes, then switch your oven to bake and the desired temperature. Your oven will heat up to this temperature in no time! An easy way to cut out prep time.

