Various packaged vegetable products recalled over listeria concern
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been recalled over concerns about listeria contamination.
The agency says 26 Mann's products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.
The items were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and the CFIA says they may have been distributed nationally as well.
It says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the vegetables.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
