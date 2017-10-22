Sweet and spicy come together in this balasamic jalapeno roasted chicken recipe
With simple ingredients you likely already have in your pantry, sweet and spicy come together in this beautiful recipe for balsamic jalapeno roasted chicken and potatoes.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 ½ lbs small new potatoes, halved
3 tbsp olive oil, divided
2 jalapenos, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp honey
1 tsp dried thyme
¾ tsp salt
4 skin-on, bone-in chicken drumsticks
4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F. In an oven-proof baking dish, toss potatoes in 1 tsp of olive oil. Season with 1/4 tsp of salt, and roast for 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk jalapenos with garlic, 5 tsp of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, dried thyme and 1/4 tsp of salt. Set aside.
3. Season chicken with remaining 1/4 tsp of salt. Heat a medium saute pan over medium-high heat, add 1 tbsp of olive oil. Sear chicken, in two batches, skin-side down for 3 minutes per side. Remove and set aside.
4. Arrange chicken on top of potatoes and pour jalapeno mixture on top. Roast in the oven for 30-35 minutes, until chicken is fully cooked, potatoes are fork tender and jalapenos are crispy.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful chicken recipes, visit LivingLou.com/Chicken.
