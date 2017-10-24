Whip up steel-cut oats in no time with this kitchen hack: Reisman
A little meal prep goes a long way for a quick and easy breakfast that not only tastes good, but is nutritious.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: You want a healthy and filling breakfast in the morning, but you’re crunched for time in the a.m.
The Hack: We know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but time is of the essence when trying to get out the door in the morning. Steel-cut oats are a comforting, fibre-rich and filling breakfast, but aren’t so quick to whip up, and instant doesn’t quite compare taste or nutrient-wise. However, with a little meal prep you can have steel-cut oats ready in no time. Make a batch up in advance, scoop mixture into a small or large muffin tin, and freeze for a few hours. Pop the frozen oatmeal out of the tin and refreeze in a large freezer bag. When you need brekkie in a hurry, grab 2-3 from the freezer, pop in a bowl and microwave for a few minutes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Fire that destroyed $14 M Shaughnessy mansion deemed suspicious
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.