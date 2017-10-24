Life / Food

Whip up steel-cut oats in no time with this kitchen hack: Reisman

A little meal prep goes a long way for a quick and easy breakfast that not only tastes good, but is nutritious.

Steel-cut oats make for a fibre-rich meal.

istock

Steel-cut oats make for a fibre-rich meal.

The Problem: You want a healthy and filling breakfast in the morning, but you’re crunched for time in the a.m.

The Hack: We know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but time is of the essence when trying to get out the door in the morning. Steel-cut oats are a comforting, fibre-rich and filling breakfast, but aren’t so quick to whip up, and instant doesn’t quite compare taste or nutrient-wise. However, with a little meal prep you can have steel-cut oats ready in no time. Make a batch up in advance, scoop mixture into a small or large muffin tin, and freeze for a few hours. Pop the frozen oatmeal out of the tin and refreeze in a large freezer bag. When you need brekkie in a hurry, grab 2-3 from the freezer, pop in a bowl and microwave for a few minutes.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...