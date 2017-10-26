Pumpkin spiced granola makes the perfect fall snack
Try your hand at this recipe and show how us on Instagram or Twitter by using the hashtag #metrocookswithlou
Get baking this weekend with the perfect fall snack! Pumpkin spiced granola is made with almonds, walnuts, coconut and dried cranberries. The long baking time is how you get delicious chunks of granola.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 hours, 45 minutes
Ingredients:
3 cups oats
1 cup chopped almonds
1 cup unsweetened, shredded coconut
1 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup pepitas
1/2 cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup canola oil
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup honey
1 tbsp cinnamon
2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
Instructions:
1. Heat oven to 375F, arrange oats on a large baking sheet and toast 15 minutes. Turn oven down to 250F.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine toasted oats, almonds, walnuts, coconut, pepitas and dried cranberries. In a small saucepan, bring pumpkin puree, vanilla, canola oil, maple syrup, honey, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice to a boil. Remove liquid mixture from heat and stir into dry ingredients.
3. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and press the granola mixture into pan. Bake for 30 minutes at 250, then turn the heat down to 200 and cook for two hours. Remove from oven and allow to cool before breaking up and storing in an airtight container.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful fall pumpkin recipes visit Livinglou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram or Twitter by using the hashtag #metrocookswithlou
