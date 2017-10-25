Life / Food

Simple pork chops recipe is a one-pan meal to the rescue

One-pan pork with brussels sprouts

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

One-pan pork with brussels sprouts

One-pan meal to the rescue! This simple recipe with pork chops, Brussels sprouts and apple cider is ready in under 40 minutes.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 27 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

4 bonesless, centre loin pork chops

½ tsp salt, divided

1 lb (500 g) Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 shallots, thinly sliced

½ cup apple cider (or apple juice)

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400F. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a large oven-proof skillet.

2. Season pork chops with ¼ tsp salt.

3. Sear pork for 3 minutes, flip and cook another minute. Remove from pan and set aside.

4. Add remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil, shallots and Brussels sprouts to pan. Season with remaining ¼ tsp of salt.

5. Saute for 5 minutes.

6. Stir in apple cider and Dijon mustard, scraping all brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

7. Return pork to pan, transfer to oven and roast uncovered for 15-18 minutes or until pork is fully cooked and Brussels sprouts are tender.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful one-pot recipes visit livinglou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram or Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou

