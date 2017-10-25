Simple pork chops recipe is a one-pan meal to the rescue
One-pan meal to the rescue! This simple recipe with pork chops, Brussels sprouts and apple cider is ready in under 40 minutes.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 27 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil, divided
4 bonesless, centre loin pork chops
½ tsp salt, divided
1 lb (500 g) Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 shallots, thinly sliced
½ cup apple cider (or apple juice)
2 tsp Dijon mustard
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400F. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a large oven-proof skillet.
2. Season pork chops with ¼ tsp salt.
3. Sear pork for 3 minutes, flip and cook another minute. Remove from pan and set aside.
4. Add remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil, shallots and Brussels sprouts to pan. Season with remaining ¼ tsp of salt.
5. Saute for 5 minutes.
6. Stir in apple cider and Dijon mustard, scraping all brown bits from the bottom of the pan.
7. Return pork to pan, transfer to oven and roast uncovered for 15-18 minutes or until pork is fully cooked and Brussels sprouts are tender.
