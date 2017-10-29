Life / Food

Creamy spiced acorn squash soup to warm your soul this fall

Acorn squash soup is perfect for autumn days.

Louisa Clements / livinglou.com

Ready in just 30 minutes, this creamy acorn squash soup is perfect for fall and packed with aromatic spices like cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg.

Serves 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 acorn squash

2 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

¾ tsp salt

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

5 cups water

¼ cup 35% cream

Directions:

1. Prepare squash, poke all over with a fork and microwave until softened, about 4-5 minutes. Allow to cool and scoop out flesh, discard seeds and rind.

2. Heat butter over medium-low heat in a large pot. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add salt and spices, cook for 30 seconds.

3. Add squash and water. Turn up heat to high and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10-12 minutes.

4. Puree with an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. Stir in cream and serve.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes, visit www.livinglou.com.

