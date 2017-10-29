Creamy spiced acorn squash soup to warm your soul this fall
Ready in just 30 minutes, this creamy acorn squash soup is perfect for fall and packed with aromatic spices like cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg.
Serves 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
2 acorn squash
2 tbsp butter
1 onion, chopped
¾ tsp salt
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp allspice
¼ tsp cinnamon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
5 cups water
¼ cup 35% cream
Directions:
1. Prepare squash, poke all over with a fork and microwave until softened, about 4-5 minutes. Allow to cool and scoop out flesh, discard seeds and rind.
2. Heat butter over medium-low heat in a large pot. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add salt and spices, cook for 30 seconds.
3. Add squash and water. Turn up heat to high and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
4. Puree with an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. Stir in cream and serve.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful recipes, visit www.livinglou.com.
