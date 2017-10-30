Life / Food

Spice up your chicken — the Moroccan way

With perfectly crisp skin, these chicken legs are flavoured with a medley of aromatic spices inspired by Moroccan cuisine.

Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

4 chicken leg quarters, excess fat trimmed

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. Toss chicken legs in olive oil and spices. Arrange on a rack on a baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes, flip chicken and roast for another 25 minutes or until cooked through.

