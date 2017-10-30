Spice up your chicken — the Moroccan way
With perfectly crisp skin, these chicken legs are flavoured with a medley of aromatic spices inspired by Moroccan cuisine.
Serves 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
4 chicken leg quarters, excess fat trimmed
2 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F. Toss chicken legs in olive oil and spices. Arrange on a rack on a baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes, flip chicken and roast for another 25 minutes or until cooked through.
