Make it tonight: Super-simple turkey chili con carne

This lean chili con carne dish is perfect for warming up while the winter winds begin to blow.

A recipe for chili con carne using turkey that comes together fast enough for a weeknight dinner!

Total time: 31 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 27 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lb ground turkey

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp Montreal steak seasoning

4 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper or more to taste

1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 28 oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Directions

Heat olive oil in a large pot, cook turkey over medium heat until fully cooked, crumbling throughout the process, about 5 minutes.

Add onion, garlic, chili powder, Montreal Steak seasoning, cumin, salt and cayenne pepper. Allow to cook until very fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add in the crushed tomatoes and bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Add kidney beans and continue cooking another 10 minutes.

For more recipes, visit www.livinglou.com.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram by tagging it #metrocookswithlou

