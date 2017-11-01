Life / Food

Baked salmon cakes make for healthy, flavourful meal add-on

Serve these baked salmon cakes on a salad or with a side of brown rice and veggies for a healthy and flavour-packed dinner!

Ready in in 50 minutes

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

1 medium sweet potato, peeled

1 green onion, sliced

zest of 1/2 lemon

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp chopped capers

1 egg

1 cup panko, divided

1 tsp hot sauce

2 6 oz (180g) cans of wild salmon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450F. Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook sweet potato until just fork tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from water and mash.

2. Meanwhile, combine mashed sweet potatoes with green onion, lemon zest, parsley, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, capers, egg, and 1/4 cup panko and canned salmon in a large bowl. Form the mixture into 8 patties using your hands, then coat patties in the remaining 3/4 cup of panko.

3. Place patties on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Spray one side of the patties with cooking spray. Bake for 5-7 minutes in the oven. Carefully flip patties over and cook for another 5 minutes. For a crisper crust, turn on the broiler and broil patties for 2 minutes.

