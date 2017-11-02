This baked apple French toast is sure to be a crowd pleaser
The perfect seasonal fall brunch, baked apple French toast is a simple recipe to feed a crowd using Granny Smith apples, cinnamon and Challah bread.
Ready in 40 minutes
Prep: 15
Cook: 25
Serves 4
Ingredients
8 cups egg bread cut into 1" cubes
6 eggs
2 cups milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, divided
2 tbsp unsalted butter
2 Granny Smith apples, sliced
1/4 cup chopped walnuts, optional
2 Tbsp brown sugar
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375F. Arrange bread in a 9x13 oven-proof casserole dish. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon and pour over bread, pressing bread down to soak up all the liquid.
2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a non-stick medium frying pan over medium-high heat. Add apples, and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in walnuts (if using), brown sugar and remaining 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, cook for another 2 minutes. Pour apples on top of bread, pressing down with a spoon to arrange evenly and press apple slices into the cracks.
3. Bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes.
For more delicious brunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/brunch. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
