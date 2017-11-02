Life / Food

This baked apple French toast is sure to be a crowd pleaser

The perfect seasonal fall brunch, baked apple French toast is a simple recipe to feed a crowd using Granny Smith apples, cinnamon and Challah bread.

Ready in 40 minutes

Prep: 15

Cook: 25

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 cups egg bread cut into 1" cubes

6 eggs

2 cups milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, divided

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 Granny Smith apples, sliced

1/4 cup chopped walnuts, optional

2 Tbsp brown sugar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375F. Arrange bread in a 9x13 oven-proof casserole dish. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon and pour over bread, pressing bread down to soak up all the liquid.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a non-stick medium frying pan over medium-high heat. Add apples, and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in walnuts (if using), brown sugar and remaining 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, cook for another 2 minutes. Pour apples on top of bread, pressing down with a spoon to arrange evenly and press apple slices into the cracks.

3. Bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes.

For more delicious brunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/brunch.  

