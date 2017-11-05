Vegetarian Singapore noodles make for the perfect meatless Monday meal
Stir-fried curried rice noodles get a vegetarian twist for the perfect dinner for meatless Monday.
Total time: 26 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 11 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1/2 450g pkg. of brown rice vermicelli
3 Tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
2 eggs
1 tsp canola oil
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
1/4 tsp salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp curry powder
1 tsp turmeric
1/2 cup trimmed and thinly sliced snow peas
1 cup bean sprouts
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, cover vermicelli noodles with boiling water, cook for 2 minutes or according to package directions. Drain, roughly cut into smaller pieces with scissors. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk soy sauce with sesame oil. Set aside.
3. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add eggs, scramble until fully cooked, about 1-2 minutes. Remove to a plate, wipe pan clean.
4. Return pan to stovetop over high heat, add canola oil, onion, bell pepper and salt. Cook until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add garlic, curry powder and turmeric, cook another minute. Add snow peas, cook another 2 minutes.
5. Add reserved noodles and egg, toss to coat. Remove from heat, toss with soy sauce and sesame oil mixture and bean sprouts.
For more delicious vegetarian recipes, visit livinglou.com/vegetarian.
