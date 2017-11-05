Life / Food

Vegetarian Singapore noodles make for the perfect meatless Monday meal

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Stir-fried curried rice noodles get a vegetarian twist for the perfect dinner for meatless Monday.

Total time: 26 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 11 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 450g pkg. of brown rice vermicelli

3 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

2 eggs

1 tsp canola oil

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 tsp salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 cup trimmed and thinly sliced snow peas

1 cup bean sprouts

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, cover vermicelli noodles with boiling water, cook for 2 minutes or according to package directions. Drain, roughly cut into smaller pieces with scissors. Set aside.

2. In a small bowl, whisk soy sauce with sesame oil. Set aside.

3. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add eggs, scramble until fully cooked, about 1-2 minutes. Remove to a plate, wipe pan clean.

4. Return pan to stovetop over high heat, add canola oil, onion, bell pepper and salt. Cook until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add garlic, curry powder and turmeric, cook another minute. Add snow peas, cook another 2 minutes.

5. Add reserved noodles and egg, toss to coat. Remove from heat, toss with soy sauce and sesame oil mixture and bean sprouts.

For more delicious vegetarian recipes, visit livinglou.com/vegetarian.  

