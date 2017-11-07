Life / Food

Don't fear frozen fruits when it comes to baking: Reisman

With this kitchen hack, there's no need to thaw your blueberries and other frozen fruits.

There’s no need to thaw the frozen fruit — bake them from frozen to avoid excess liquid in your dessert, writes Rose Reisman.

iStock

There’s no need to thaw the frozen fruit — bake them from frozen to avoid excess liquid in your dessert, writes Rose Reisman.

The Problem: You’ve got the urge to bake up some homemade goods but only have frozen fruit on hand — will it make your dessert soggy?

The Hack: Frozen fruit is a convenient way to have some of your favourite fruits, especially berries, all year round, at an affordable price. But how does one bake with them? There’s no need to thaw the frozen fruit — bake them from frozen to avoid excess liquid in your dessert. Another way to prevent a mushy final product is to coat the frozen fruit in flour before adding to mixture; it helps absorb some of the liquid when the fruit cooks, as well as prevents it from sinking to the bottom. Additionally, add more of the thickening agent, such as flour, tapioca or corn starch, than called for in the recipe.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...