Make it a smooth morning with a chocolate banana smoothie
Start your morning off on the right foot with a chocolate, banana and peanut butter smoothie.
Ready in 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 frozen bananas
1 cup plain yogurt
1 cup milk
4 Medjool dates
2 Tbsp peanut butter
1 Tbsp cocoa powder
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.
For more breakfast recipes, visit livinglou.com/breakfast.
