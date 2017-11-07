Life / Food

Make it a smooth morning with a chocolate banana smoothie

Start your morning off on the right foot with a chocolate, banana and peanut butter smoothie.

Ready in 5 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 frozen bananas

1 cup plain yogurt

1 cup milk

4 Medjool dates

2 Tbsp peanut butter

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.

For more breakfast recipes, visit livinglou.com/breakfast.  

