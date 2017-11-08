Just in time for the cold — easy-to-make black bean soup
A healthy vegetarian soup, this recipe for slow cooker black bean soup is so easy to make and loaded with spices, black beans and carrots.
Ready in 7 hours
Prep time: 30 minutes minutes
Cooking time: 6 hours
Ingredients
1 tsp canola oil
2 carrots, diced
1 onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-2 jalapenos, minced
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp dried oregano
2 540-ml/19-oz cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 796-ml/28-oz can diced tomatoes
1 Tbsp chopped pickled jalapenos
1 tsp salt
3 cups water
Directions
Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add oil, carrots, onion and red pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, add garlic, jalapeno, chili powder and cumin. Cook another minute. Scrape mixture into slow cooker insert.
Add oregano, black beans, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos and salt. Cover with water. Cook on low for 6 hours.
Using an immersion blender or a regular blender, puree roughly 1/3 of the soup to create a thicker and creamier consistency.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful slow cooker recipes visit livinglou.com/slowcooker.
