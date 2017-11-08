Life / Food

One-Pan Chicken with Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts and Carrots

This is a Sunday-worthy dinner that's a cinch to make any day of the week.

Louisa Clements

One-pan is all it takes for this weeknight chicken dinner—it’s also the perfect recipe to meal prep on the weekend.

Ready in 45 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 large carrots, cut into 1” piece sticks on the bias

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp honey

2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F.

In a large baking pan, arrange vegetables in one layer and nestle chicken in between.

In a small bowl, whisk olive oil with Dijon, lemon juice honey, thyme and salt. Drizzle mixture all over vegetables and chicken, use a spatula or your hands to make sure everything has been covered.

Roast in the oven for 30-35 minutes.

If chicken hasn't browned enough, turn on the broiler and broil for 2-3 minutes, watching carefully to avoid burning.

