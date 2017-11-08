One-Pan Chicken with Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts and Carrots
One-pan is all it takes for this weeknight chicken dinner—it’s also the perfect recipe to meal prep on the weekend.
Ready in 45 minutes
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets
1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 large carrots, cut into 1” piece sticks on the bias
1/4 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp honey
2 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F.
In a large baking pan, arrange vegetables in one layer and nestle chicken in between.
In a small bowl, whisk olive oil with Dijon, lemon juice honey, thyme and salt. Drizzle mixture all over vegetables and chicken, use a spatula or your hands to make sure everything has been covered.
Roast in the oven for 30-35 minutes.
If chicken hasn't browned enough, turn on the broiler and broil for 2-3 minutes, watching carefully to avoid burning.
