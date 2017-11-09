1 year in prison: Fast food worker put body fluids on burger
COLUMBUS, Miss. — A former fast food worker in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for wiping bodily fluids onto food she served a customer.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Sky Samuel pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating a state law that prohibits serving "unwholesome bread or drink."
The crime is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
Columbus police arrested Samuel Jan. 23 after another employee at Jack's restaurant accused her of smearing fluids, including saliva, onto a hamburger served to a drive-thru customer Jan. 7.
The customer was a woman from Tupelo, Mississippi.
Jack's is a restaurant chain based in Homewood, Alabama.
Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com
