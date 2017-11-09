Life / Food

Treat yourself this weekend to scrambled eggs with kale and prosciutto

This protein-rich and comforting scramble is great for breakfast, but you can have it for dinner, too.

Louisa Clements

Give your weekend breakfast a fancy twist by elevating scrambled eggs with prosciutto and kale.

Ready in 22 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 slices of prosciutto, diced

4 cups chopped kale

8 eggs

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Hot sauce for servings

Instructions:

In a large pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto and cook for 4-5 minutes or until starting to crisp, stirring occasionally. Add chopped kale to pan. Turn down heat to low. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn heat back up to medium. Crack eggs into pan, stir with kale and prosciutto. When eggs begin cooking add in cheddar cheese. Scramble until fully cooked and cheese has melted. Serve with hot sauce.

