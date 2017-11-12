Popular Middle Eastern dish mujaddara made with brown rice
A take on the popular Middle Eastern dish mujaddara, made with brown rice, lentils and onions.
Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 large onion
sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1 cup brown rice
1 cup green lentils
1/2 tsp salt
3 1/4 cups water
Method:
1. Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium-low heat, saute onion for 8-10 minutes.
2. Add garlic, cumin and cinnamon. Cook another minute. Add brown rice and lentils, cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
3. Add salt and 3 1/4 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 40-45 minutes or until rice and lentils are fully cooked and water has been absorbed.
For more simple side dish ideas, visit livinglou.com/sides.
