Popular Middle Eastern dish mujaddara made with brown rice

A take on the popular Middle Eastern dish mujaddara, made with brown rice, lentils and onions.

Serves: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion

sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 cup brown rice

1 cup green lentils

1/2 tsp salt

3 1/4 cups water

Method:

1. Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium-low heat, saute onion for 8-10 minutes.

2. Add garlic, cumin and cinnamon. Cook another minute. Add brown rice and lentils, cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Add salt and 3 1/4 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 40-45 minutes or until rice and lentils are fully cooked and water has been absorbed.

For more simple side dish ideas, visit livinglou.com/sides.

