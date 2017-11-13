Life / Food

Keep warm this week with butternut squash soup

Five ingredients is all it takes for this flavourful and creamy butternut squash soup.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 27 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

1 butternut squash peeled and cubed, about 7 cups

6 cups water

1 tsp salt

Optional to serve:

Drizzle of 35% cream for serving Pepitas

Directions

Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add butter and onion, cook for 6 minutes until onions are slightly browned. Add squash and cook for another 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Squash and onions should smell very sweet and fragrant. Add water and salt.

Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Using an immersion blender or a blender, puree soup. Serve with a drizzle of cream and pumpkin seeds.

For more vegetarian recipes, visit LivingLou.com/vegetarian

