Keep warm this week with butternut squash soup
Five ingredients is all it takes for this flavourful and creamy butternut squash soup.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Five ingredients is all it takes for this flavourful and creamy butternut squash soup.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 27 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
2 tbsp butter
1 onion, chopped
1 butternut squash peeled and cubed, about 7 cups
6 cups water
1 tsp salt
Optional to serve:
Drizzle of 35% cream for serving Pepitas
Directions
Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add butter and onion, cook for 6 minutes until onions are slightly browned. Add squash and cook for another 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Squash and onions should smell very sweet and fragrant. Add water and salt.
Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Using an immersion blender or a blender, puree soup. Serve with a drizzle of cream and pumpkin seeds.
For more vegetarian recipes, visit LivingLou.com/vegetarian
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.