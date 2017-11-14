Life / Food

One-pot curry chicken and rice makes for a succulent mid-week dinner

Beat the mid-week blues with an easy one-pot dinner.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Ready in 45 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, excess fat trimmed

1/2 tsp salt, divided

1 1/2 tsp curry powder, divided

2 tsp olive oil, divided

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

3 cups packed thinly sliced kale

1 cup long grain rice

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Directions

Season chicken with 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp curry powder and a pinch of black pepper. Heat a large saute pan over medium-high. Add 1 tsp olive oil to pan, sear chicken for 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and reserve.

Add remaining olive oil and onion, cook, stirring often, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, 1 tsp curry powder, smoked paprika and 1/4 tsp of salt. Cook for 30 seconds.

Add kale and rice, cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently until kale is slightly wilted. Pour in chicken broth, stirring to scrape up brown bits from bottom of the pan, bring to a boil (it should boil almost immediately).

Return chicken to pan on top of rice and kale. Cover and cook for 20 minutes or until liquid has been absorbed and chicken and rice are done cooking. Sprinkle with lemon juice and serve.

For more simple dinner recipes, visit LivingLou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

