The hack that will help you peel potatoes in no time

Why peel root vegetables the old-fashioned way when you can do it much quicker with this hack.

Peel sweet potatoes in a fraction of the time with this hack from Rose Reisman.

The Problem: Root veggies such as potatoes and sweet potatoes are a staple of fall cooking, but peeling them is tedious and time consuming.

The Hack: There are so many ways to cook with different varieties of potatoes, from mashed, scalloped, baked and more. But the peeling can slow you down! To rid yourself of this task, cook the potatoes with the skin on. Before boiling, score a horizontal line all the way around the centre of the potato, not cutting deeper than the skin.

Boil potatoes on the stove in a pot of water. Once done, pour out the hot water using a sieve or strainer over top of another pot. Place potatoes back in original pot and run cold water and/or add ice to cool down the potatoes. Once cooled, the two halves of the skin will easily peel off in a fraction of the time.

