Crispy Chili Baked Shrimp

Forget about the fryer! Crank up the heat in your oven for perfectly crispy shrimp.

Forget about the fryer! Crank up the heat in your oven for perfectly crispy shrimp.

Ready in 27 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

1 340g pkg. frozen raw shrimp, thawed and peeled

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup all purpose flour

2 eggs

1 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 lime for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 475F. Grease a baking sheet with 1 tbsp olive oil. Season shrimp with salt. Add flour to a medium bowl, set aside.

In another medium bowl, whisk together eggs and set aside.

Finally, in another medium bowl combine panko, chili powder and smoked paprika. Bread shrimp: Toss in flour. Then, with 3 or 4 shrimp at a time, shake off the excess flour. Coat with egg, shaking off the excess and dredge in panko. Transfer to baking sheet.

Brush shrimp with remaining tbsp. of olive oil. Bake for 12 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Sprinkle with lime juice and serve.

For more simple dinner recipes, visit LivingLou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

