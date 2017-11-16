Life / Food

Coconut baked French toast sticks

This recipe was one of my favourite childhood breakfasts. With flaked coconut that caramelizes in the oven, it ticks all the brunch boxes.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Ready in 27 minutes

Prep: 15

Cook: 12

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 slices of bread, cut into 4 strips

4 eggs

2/3 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tsp cinnamon

Method

Preheat oven to 350F. Whisk eggs with milk and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. In another medium bowl, stir together coconut and cinnamon. Dip bread into egg mixture and then coconut mixture. Bake for 4-5 minutes per side.

Turn on broiler, and broil for another 2 minutes (keep checking to make sure it doesn't burn) per side or until coconut has been browned.

