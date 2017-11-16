Quebec celebrity chef in hot water over report he lied about his background
MONTREAL — A Quebec celebrity chef is attempting to defend his credibility after a report he lied about his background.
Giovanni Apollo released a sworn affidavit following a Montreal La Presse investigation published today that raised questions about his past, including his identity, his qualifications and even his place of birth.
The news organization says Apollo was not born in Italy as claimed in a number of sources and that his birth name is actually Jean-Claude.
It also refuted several published reports that Apollo trained under renowned chef Paul Bocuse.
Apollo, 47, who is based in Richelieu, Que., published a lengthy affidavit on his website and on his various social media platforms to explain the discrepancies.
He is well-known in Quebec, appearing on TV and radio for more than a decade as well as writing cookbooks and a novel.
"It may be that some parts of my personal life might have been romanticized or some statements about me could have been nuanced," Apollo wrote on Facebook. "But by in no case will I accept we transform into ridicule or lies 34 years of learning, varied experiences and meetings in the kitchen."
