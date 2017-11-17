The gift of some mind-blowing cheeses is just a click away
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Gift-giving is supposed to be fun, but if you're an adult, by now you've learned that choosing gifts is one of the more stress-inducing aspects of the holiday. Luckily, here at The Culinary Institute of America, we've learned a no-fail strategy for gifts that keeps us on the "nice" list.
Food is almost always the answer, and your holiday gift list is no exception. Edible gifts are always a huge hit, especially at busy times of the year. We can enjoy them in our
The best presents are ones that we wouldn't get for ourselves (we're all set on socks this year, Mom), and for food, that usually translates to something a little bit decadent, unusual, or hard-to-find. And decadent, unusual, and hard-to-find just happen to be three of the defining characteristics of a good cheese.
Sure, most of us eat cheese every day. But most of us don't eat amazing cheese every day. It's expensive, it's not a health food, and it's not readily available at everyone's local grocery store. Luckily, in today's global marketplace, mind-blowing cheese is one click away, with high-end sellers offering delivery of the aged stuff, the grated stuff, and even the smelly stuff, right to your doorstep.
Cheese preference is personal, but unless you know your loved-one's
CIA instructor and cheese guru John Fischer says, "I like to have both a theme and variety at the same time. For instance, the basket could be all French items, but there should be a range of cheese from soft to aged, mild to stinky." Themes that relate to a friend's interest are also a fun way to explore new
If you just don't know where to start, we've put together a collection of our
For cheeses, we started with Garrotxa, a Catalan goat's milk cheese that is semi-firm (so, not dry like an aged Manchego, but not soft and runny). It has a touch of sweetness to contrast its peppery
Next, we chose a Camembert. This one is more familiar to even indifferent cheese-eaters. It is soft and creamy, with an edible, bloomy rind (yes, it's
Though Camembert comes from the same-named region in France, true Camemberts are becoming harder to find, due to increased regulations on raw milk cheeses. Luckily, several American dairies are producing Camembert-style cheeses that hold up to the classic iteration.
Finally, the little Bijou from Vermont Creamery is made in the style of a traditional French Crottin de Chavignol. This soft-ripened goat cheese is velvety in its creaminess, slightly tart, and relatively mild. You might think goat cheese isn't your thing, but this is not like the dollops of chevre you've picked out of your salad.
Man cannot live on cheese alone (we've tried), so a good cheese basket will include some companions. Charcuterie items, like dried salamis, cured meats, and pates, are all good friends of a
And don't forget the crusty bread or good crackers and accompaniments like quince paste, stone-ground mustard, or even homemade apple butter. If you really like the person, you could include a bottle of wine, but then you're really setting a high bar for next year.
___
This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
Most Popular
-
Passenger pigeons were a formidable flock until they weren't and scientists now know why
-
Craft markets, David Myles and free light show: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested
-
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.