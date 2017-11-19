Create your own taste of Italy with this homemade marinara sauce
Make restaurant-worthy homemade marinara sauce in twenty minutes with passata, tomato paste, onion, garlic and basil.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Make restaurant-worthy homemade marinara sauce in twenty minutes with passata, tomato paste, onion, garlic and basil.
Ready in 26 minutes
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 21 minutes
Yields 2 ½ cups
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp tomato paste
1 680-mL/23 oz bottle of passata
1 onion, halved and peeled
3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh basil
Instructions
Heat a medium pot over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and tomato paste, stir and cook for 1 minute. Add passata, onion, garlic and salt.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, partially covered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Discard onion and garlic. Stir in sugar and basil.
For more simple dinner recipes, visit LivingLou.com. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Most Popular
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.