Create your own taste of Italy with this homemade marinara sauce

Make restaurant-worthy homemade marinara sauce in twenty minutes with passata, tomato paste, onion, garlic and basil.

With this simple recipe, you don't need an Italian grandmother to show you the ropes for making the perfect pasta sauce.

Ready in 26 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 21 minutes

Yields 2 ½ cups

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 680-mL/23 oz bottle of passata

1 onion, halved and peeled

3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh basil

Instructions

Heat a medium pot over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and tomato paste, stir and cook for 1 minute. Add passata, onion, garlic and salt.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, partially covered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Discard onion and garlic. Stir in sugar and basil.
 

For more simple dinner recipes, visit LivingLou.com.

