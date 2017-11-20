Add flavour to your roasted chicken with lemon and thyme
This lemon and thyme flavoured chicken is inspired by Louisa Clements Greek heritage.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The lemon and thyme flavour combination is classic Greek combination inspired by my Greek heritage.
Ready in 1 hour 40 minutes
Prep time: 10
Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1.25 – 1.5kg chicken
2 lemons (1 halved and 1 sliced), divided
5 cloves garlic, divided
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 Tbsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1/4 cup white wine
1/4 cup water
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F. Prepare chicken, stuff lemon halves and 2 cloves of garlic in the cavity. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with dried thyme, salt and pepper.
In a roasting pan, arrange lemon slices and remaining 3 cloves of garlic. Add white wine and water. Place chicken on top of lemons.
Cover chicken with foil and roast for 30 minutes. Remove foil, baste and cook uncovered for another 45 minutes to 1 hour or until chicken has reached 165F.
For more chicken recipes visit livinglou.com/chicken. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.