Add flavour to your roasted chicken with lemon and thyme

This lemon and thyme flavoured chicken is inspired by Louisa Clements Greek heritage.

Lemon thyme roasted chicken is a Greek classic, writes Louisa Clements.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

The lemon and thyme flavour combination is classic Greek combination inspired by my Greek heritage.

Ready in 1 hour 40 minutes

Prep time: 10

Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1.25 – 1.5kg chicken

2 lemons (1 halved and 1 sliced), divided

5 cloves garlic, divided

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 Tbsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Prepare chicken, stuff lemon halves and 2 cloves of garlic in the cavity. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with dried thyme, salt and pepper.

In a roasting pan, arrange lemon slices and remaining 3 cloves of garlic. Add white wine and water. Place chicken on top of lemons.

Cover chicken with foil and roast for 30 minutes. Remove foil, baste and cook uncovered for another 45 minutes to 1 hour or until chicken has reached 165F.

For more chicken recipes visit livinglou.com/chicken. Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

